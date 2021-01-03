BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady continues to prove he’s doing just fine at 43 years old. On Sunday, he can earn himself more than $500,000 as a result.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke down a variety of contract incentives players around the league can reach during Week 17.
Among them was the former Patriots quarterback, who has put together a strong first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Brady remains in the Top 5 in the NFL for passing yards by the end of the regular season, Brady will earn a $562,000 incentive. Entering Tampa’s matchup against the Falcons, Brady currently sits at No. 5.
Brady heads into Sunday with 4,234 passing yards on the year, leading fellow veteran Aaron Rodgers by 175 yards and Chargers rookie Justin Herbert by 200 for fifth place.
Tampa Bay hosts the Falcons at 1 p.m. with a spot already sealed on Wildcard Weekend.