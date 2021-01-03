Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were sworn into the 117th Congress on Sunday.
Warren tweeted a photo of the event, saying, “I couldn’t ask for a better partner in the Senate than my friend @SenMarkey. Congrats today on being sworn in for another term to fight for Massachusetts families. I’m proud to fight by your side.”
I couldn't ask for a better partner in the Senate than my friend @SenMarkey. Congrats today on being sworn in for another term to fight for Massachusetts families. I'm proud to fight by your side. pic.twitter.com/HAsUnUWw0N
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 3, 2021
Both Warren and Markey has been serving Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013.
