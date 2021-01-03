CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were sworn into the 117th Congress on Sunday.

Warren tweeted a photo of the event, saying, “I couldn’t ask for a better partner in the Senate than my friend @SenMarkey. Congrats today on being sworn in for another term to fight for Massachusetts families. I’m proud to fight by your side.”

Both Warren and Markey has been serving Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013.

  1. jj says:
    January 3, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    Also in the news: “Warren announces exploratory committee to determine if she should run for President in 2024…”

