BOSTON (CBS) — There are a number of vacant positions across the NFL as we head into Week 17 of the 2020 season. And as always, members of the Patriots organization are being connected to a handful of those openings.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, four members of the New England staff are in the mix for new jobs around the league.
We always hear Josh McDaniels’ name around this time, and this year is no exception. The Patriots offensive coordinator is reportedly in the running for the Houston Texans’ head coaching vacancy, which is open after the mid-season firing of former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien.
McDaniels is not alone though, with Jerod Mayo also a potential candidate for the head coaching job in Houston. Mayo has served as New England’s inside linebackers coaching since 2019.
Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio is also being mentioned for Houston’s general manager opening, a position he’s been connected to in the past. The Texans did not have a GM this season.
Patriots front office consultant Elliot Wolf has been tied to the GM opening in Detroit, which is vacant after Bob Quinn was fired earlier this season. This was Wolf’s first year in New England.