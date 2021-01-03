Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an argument in their Brockton home.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced Sunday that Robert Savignano is charged with murdering 35-year-old James Jennette.
Police received 911 calls about an altercation on Lisa Drive Saturday around 8:30 p.m.
Jennette was found with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital but did not survive.
Savignano was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.