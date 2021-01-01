BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby of 2021 in Boston was delivered at Boston Medical Center early Friday morning.
The hospital tweeted that Monroe O’Hare was born exactly at 12 a.m. She weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Her parents are Lauren and Chris.
Join us in welcoming BMC’s first baby of 2021 to the world 🌟
Monroe O’Hare was born exactly at 12:00 a.m. at 6 pounds, 6 ounces — the first 2021 baby in all of Boston! Happy New Year and birthday to this adorable baby girl 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tBIeEdguLt
— Boston Medical Center (@The_BMC) January 1, 2021
BMC shared a photo of the happy family on Twitter, adding “Happy New Year and birthday to this adorable baby girl.”
The communications offices at BMC, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch on the first day of the new year to determine which baby is born first in the city.