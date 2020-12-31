(CBS) — Some pet food products are being recalled following the deaths of more than two dozen dogs, the FDA said. Certain lots of Sportmix dog and cat food made by Midwestern Pet Foods may contain potentially deadly levels of aflatoxin, a toxic mold.
The FDA said at least 28 dogs have died and 8 more have reportedly been sickened. The recalled food was sent to online distributors and retailers nationwide.
Aflatoxin can grow on corn and other grains that are common pet food ingredients. Symptoms of aflatoxin-related illness include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea, the FDA said.
“Multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin,” the FDA said.
Anyone who bought the recalled products should throw it away and make sure pets and wildlife can’t access it.
Below is the list of recalled Sportmix products from the FDA:
– Sportmix Energy Plus, 50-pound bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
– Sportmix Energy Plus, 44-pound bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50-pound bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
– Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44-pound bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
– Sportmix Original Cat, 31-pound bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
– Sportmix Original Cat, 15-pound bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3