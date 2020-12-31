Don Sweeney Says Choice For Next Bruins Captain Is ObviousDon Sweeney said the choice for the next Bruins captain is "obvious." We agree.

Hurley: It's Hard To Make Sense Of Bruins Dumping Zdeno CharaThe Bruins just flat-out did not want Zdeno Chara anymore. It's hard to figure out why.

Jaylen Brown Joins Larry Bird With Historic Celtics FeatJaylen Brown joined a list that previously only included Larry Bird.

Brown Scores Career-High 42, Celtics Beat Memphis 126-107Jaylen Brown had a career-high 42 points and the Boston Celtics coasted to their 10th straight victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-107.

Patriots Missing Four Starters As Team Begins Final Week Of PracticeThe season will come to an end for the Patriots after Sunday's game against the Jets. But the 2020 campaign may already be over for some key offensive starters.