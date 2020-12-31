BOSTON (CBS) — Fewer people may be headed out to New Year’s Eve parties this year amid the pandemic, but Massachusetts State Police will still be stepping up traffic enforcement on the roads Thursday night.
The agency said on social media that “extra patrols” will be rolling across the state “to keep our roads safe from impaired motorists.”
“If you plan on driving, please remain sober,” State Police tweeted. “If you make an unwise driving decision, you may see us behind you.”
The MBTA will run its current weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, except for the Commuter Rail, which is running on a reduced weekday schedule due to coronavirus absences among its employees.