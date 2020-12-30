SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Two firefighters were hurt saving two grandparents from a house fire in Somerville early Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Charles Breen said flames broke out in the basement of the home on Kensington Avenue overnight.
“Upon arrival we had heavy fire conditions in the basement spreading up the rear stairway. Two older occupants trapped on the second floor in the rear, they were rescued over ladders,” the chief told reporters.
A young man told WBZ-TV his grandparents were the ones rescued and they’re expected to be ok. He and three young siblings escaped the fire.
Breen said two firefighters were hurt during the rescue. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. The chief said there is extensive damage in the two story home.