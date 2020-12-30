Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,135 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 118 more deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were 86,050 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.44%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 352,558 while the total number of deaths is 12,076.
There are 2,257 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of two since Tuesday. There are 433 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 78,810 active cases in Massachusetts.