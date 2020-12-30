BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey warned residents to be aware of scams surrounding the coronavirus vaccine.
Healey said scams “have already begun to emerge” with false claims about early access to the vaccine, disinformation, and unsolicited offers asking for payment and personal information.
“These vaccines are incredibly important to keep us healthy and help us defeat this pandemic, but unfortunately scammers are already trying to take advantage of this moment,” Healey said. “We want residents to have confidence in this vaccination process and remain vigilant when it comes to fraud and fake offers.”
Healey said to avoid falling victim of scams, residents should get vaccine information from sources such as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
To report a scam, call (617) 727-8400.