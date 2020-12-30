BOSTON (CBS) – Police said an 11-year-old boy is undergoing surgery after they suffered “vicious injuries” when they were mauled by a pit bull in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. The child was saved when an off-duty police officer rushed in to help.

It happened on Rock Terrace around 1 p.m.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the boy “was mauled” in the back yard of a home, suffering injuries to his neck, arm, and groin.

An off-duty officer jumped several fences and rushed to help the child, discharging his firearm.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and is currently undergoing surgery. The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Gross said the situation could have been worse as there was also another dog nearby.

“At this point we’re just thankful the child was saved,” said Gross. “Thank god the officer was there to intervene. If he didn’t, the dog was going to continue to attack this child. There was also another pit bull being restrained by an individual that I’m confident would have joined in the attack.”

Animal Control removed the two dogs from the home.

It is not clear if the dog that attacked the boy was hit when the officer fired his gun.

Gross said Boston Police have responded to several calls for unleashed dogs at the home in the past. It was not immediately clear the relationship between the child and the dog owner.