WARNER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police arrested a New York man they say was driving over 100 MPH while impaired.
Randher Alcantara-Bautista was stopped on Interstate 89 North in Warner on Monday around 11:30 p.m.
Police said Alcantara-Bautista was driving 132 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
After refusing to take sobriety tests, he was arrested.
Alcantara-Bautista, 21, was charged with aggravated DUI, reckless operation, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and possession of a false government ID.