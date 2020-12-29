CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WARNER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police arrested a New York man they say was driving over 100 MPH while impaired.

Randher Alcantara-Bautista was stopped on Interstate 89 North in Warner on Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Randher Alcantara-Bautista. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Police said Alcantara-Bautista was driving 132 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

After refusing to take sobriety tests, he was arrested.

Alcantara-Bautista, 21, was charged with aggravated DUI, reckless operation, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and possession of a false government ID.

