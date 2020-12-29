Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts lawmakers voted Tuesday to expand access to abortions in the state.
The bill was initially vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week, but on Monday the House voted to override that veto.
A day later, the Senate also voted to override Baker’s veto on the ROE Act provision.
The bill will make abortions more accessible to 16- and 17-year-olds without parental consent.
It would also allow the procedure to be done beyond 24 weeks into a pregnancy in some cases.
OK to kill babies because they are just a nuisance anyway. Next execute anyone reaching sixty. Abortion shouldn’t be birth control. The youth are headed into a new era they will soon regret!