BOSTON (CBS) – Now that the holiday shopping is over, it’s time for returns and that could be a lot more complicated this year.

The good news is that plenty of retailers are giving consumers more time because of the pandemic.

“They’re extending their return windows so pay attention to Amazon, Apple, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, all of the big stores have extended their return window,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot.

Make sure you keep receipts and understand the store’s policy.

“What condition does that item have to be in? Does the tag have to be on? Does it have to be in its original packaging, etc.,” Skirboll said.

If you’re sending back a gift bought online check the box for return information, read the fine print and see if the retailer offers a free return label.

If you’re looking to exchange a gift you can find some low prices right now.

“Items are going to be significantly discounted. So not only do stores have excess inventory from the holidays, they even had excess inventory from the fall. So you’re going to find deals anywhere between 25 and up to 75-percent off on apparel and shoes, for example,” Skirboll said.

It’s important to remember boxes shipped now may face some of the same pandemic-related delays we saw before the holidays, so it may take some time to receive a credit or reimbursement.