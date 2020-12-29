BOSTON (CBS) – With outdoor dining virtually gone, the list of restaurants hibernating for the winter because of COVID-19 is expanding.
Mannequins are replacing people in bars and restaurants in Downtown Crossing. From Fenway Park to the TD Garden, signs in doorways inform customers reopening will happen again sometime in the spring or summer.
“We owe it to ourselves and our community to make sure we’re doing the right things,” said Dorchester Brewing Company owner Matt Malloy.
Dorchester Brewing Company is going into hibernation on January 1 and plans to rely on beer and take-out sales. Owner Matt Malloy says the decision to partially shutdown wasn’t an easy one.
“We’re hoping by February more people are vaccinated and by March we’ll be at a point where spring is starting, better weather, people can sit out more and that’s kind of where the decision was keep people safe,” said Malloy.
Big Night Entertainment is hibernating six of its 10 Massachusetts venues, including some at the Garden. Co-owner Randy Greenstein says it’ll help them control expenses.”
“Our mission is to employ as many people and get to the other side, get to the end of the pandemic and be able to reopen,” said Greenstein.
Restaurant goers say they’ll miss their favorite spots, but are largely on board with the self-imposed shutdown.
“You’re keeping the public safe, your employees safe, hopefully containing the spread of Covid and then be able to open back up when it’s possible again,” said Kapiolani Kassal.