BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman will not be activated by the Patriots for Monday night’s tilt with the Buffalo Bills, and the receiver likely won’t play in Week 17 either.
That means Edelman’s 2020 season is “almost certainly over,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
Edelman has missed the last two months, landing on Injured Reserve in October after undergoing knee surgery. He was designated to return off IR last week and participated in all three of New England’s practices, but was not activated ahead of the team’s loss to the Dolphins in Miami. He did not practice at all leading up to Monday night’s game against Buffalo.
In his six games this season, Edelman has hauled in 21 receptions off 39 targets for 315 yards. He set a new career-high with 179 receiving yards back in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.
But Edelman hasn’t played since Oct. 25, and now his future — with the Patriots and in the NFL — is a giant question mark.