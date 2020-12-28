CBSN BostonWatch Now
BROCKTON (CBS) – A man carrying a weapon was shot and killed by police in Brockton Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a home on Overlook Avenue for a domestic violence call shortly before 3:00 pm.

A neighbor told WBZ he saw a woman come “flying off the front porch.” EMS arrived and began treating the woman.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots inside the home after police arrived.

“Police shot a male suspect who was carrying a weapon,” Brockton Police said.

No other information has been released.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating.

  1. Norman Goldman says:
    December 28, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    When the police arrive put down the gun – or – expect to die!!

