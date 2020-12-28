Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A man carrying a weapon was shot and killed by police in Brockton Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a home on Overlook Avenue for a domestic violence call shortly before 3:00 pm.
A neighbor told WBZ he saw a woman come “flying off the front porch.” EMS arrived and began treating the woman.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots inside the home after police arrived.
“Police shot a male suspect who was carrying a weapon,” Brockton Police said.
No other information has been released.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating.
