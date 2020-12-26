WINTHROP (CBS) – One day after a Christmas like no other, lines were once again long at coronavirus testing sites across the state.

In Winthrop, a line of cars stretched down Pauline Street on Saturday. The post-Christmas rush for a coronavirus test caused people to wait more than two hours for a free swab.

“It’s the day after Christmas, so I think it’s great that people are out here getting tested after the holiday,” said Lou Rod, who got a COVID test.

Many are hoping for a negative test result after spending the holidays with family.

But even small gatherings, Gov. Charlie Baker says, can fuel a spike in coronavirus cases after the holidays.

“After Thanksgiving, infections and then hospitalizations skyrocketed,” Baker said in a press conference this month.

That’s why the Governor urged people to celebrate with their immediate household this year.

“If you keep it in the family and not go outside of the family, you’ll be right,” Ralph Martello said.

Others say with a vaccine on the way, at least they’re taking some precaution, like getting a COVID test.

“I like that we have the option that it’s available for us to test,” Rod said.

All in hopes that this will soon be a thing of the past.

“Hopefully this virus stops very soon,” Martello said.