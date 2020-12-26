BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 7,424 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in Massachusetts over the past two days on Saturday. The numbers are from 12 a.m. on Thursday through 11:59 p.m. on Friday since there was no report on Christmas.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 335,731 while the total number of deaths is 11,752.
There are an estimated 78,086 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.32%.
There were 108,445 total new tests between Friday and Saturday.
There are 2,077 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, a decrease of 18 from Thursday. There are 416 patients currently in intensive care.
