BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly stabbing and robbing a man on Christmas Eve in Bridgewater, according to police on Saturday.
36-year-old Eric Wise and 33-year-old Molly Flaherty, both from Bridgewater, were arrested and are being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery and assault with intent to commit a felony.
Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgewater Police were called to Kingswood Park Village on Main Street in town after a report of a man being stabbed. After arriving at the scene, officers and rescuers found an adult male who had been stabbed twice in the back.
The victim was taken Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. According to police, his injuries are “considered serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.”
The victim told officers that his backpack and cellphone were stolen by the suspects, who later fled from the scene. Police announced on Saturday that they had arrested Wise and Flaherty.
Wise and Flaherty will likely be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court. Wise is being held on $30,000 bail while Flaherty is being held on $20,000 bail.
