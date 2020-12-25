Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) — A “Christmas morning tragedy [was] adverted” with the help of Mass. State Police Troopers on Friday after a wrong-way driver was detected heading southbound on I-93 near Exit 40 in Wilmington.
Troopers paralleled the car on the other side of the highway and were eventually able to put down stop sticks in the Medford area.
All four tires were deflated, but the “driver continued southbound into Leverett Circle and tried to hide from State Police in the MGH parking area,” said State Police.
Troopers searched the area and found the driver, a 36-year-old Reading man.
State Police said the man was “heavily intoxicated” and taken to Tufts Medical Center for a medical evaluation.