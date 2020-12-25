Weather Alert:High Winds, Heavy Rain For Christmas
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Braintree News, Tiffany Chan

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A massive fire tore through a home in Braintree on Christmas morning. The family of three was able to get out safely before flames destroyed the house on Pleasant View Avenue.

The fire started at about 8:30 a.m. Firefighters faced challenges including the intense winds and navigating narrow streets in battling the blaze.

Fire Chief James O’Brien said the mother woke up and smelled smoke, and got her husband and daughter out of the house.

He said the fire is still being investigated, but possible causes include a propane-fueled fireplace or an overload of electronic equipment.

Four towns provided mutual aid in extinguishing the fire.

 

 

