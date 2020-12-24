New Veterans Teague, Thompson Provide Instant Impact On CelticsA lack of contributing veterans hurt the Celtics last season. After one game of the 2020-21 season, things look much better on that front.

Lions' Bevell Ruled Out On Saturday, Making Tom Brady's Path To Playoffs A Whole Lot EasierTom Brady and the Buccaneers will face a Detroit Lions team that has no defensive coaches this week and may not have them for game day, either.

Celtics Takeaways: Tatum Hit The Shot, But Jaylen Brown Was Boston's Best Player In OpenerJayson Tatum provided the highlight, but Jaylen Brown was the star for the Celtics on opening night.

Gordon Hayward Has Big Night In Hornets Debut, But Loses To CavaliersGordon Hayward's career with the Charlotte Hornets got off to a much better start than his career with the Celtics.

Celtics React To Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner Over Giannis, BucksThe 2020-21 season got off to a thrilling start for the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum lifting the team to a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to his game-winning bank shot with 0.4 seconds left.