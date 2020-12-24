Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police in Tewksbury are searching for a man who held a store clerk at gunpoint and robbed a Circle K gas station.
Around 2:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on Andover Street wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white shoes, and latex gloves.
The suspect hit the store clerk with a gun and then pointed it at him.
Police released surveillance images from inside the store and of the suspect’s car.
Tewksbury Police said the suspect is an Asian man who is 5’9” with a stocky build.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.