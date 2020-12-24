CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
YARMOUTH (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a church nativity scene in Yarmouth.

Officers were called to United Methodist Church on Old Main Street in South Yarmouth around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters found a fire at the nativity scene had been extinguished, but some materials were still smoldering.

Though initial investigation could not determine a cause of the fire, it is being classified as suspicious.

Police canvassed the area and will view video for possible leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police.

