By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS)

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,655 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 76 more deaths on Thursday. There were 114,476 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.76%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 328,307, while the total number of deaths is 11,706.

There are 2,095 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 29 since Wednesday. There are 409 patients currently in intensive care.

There are an estimated 80,800 active cases in Massachusetts.

