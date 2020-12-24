Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,655 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 76 more deaths on Thursday. There were 114,476 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.76%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 328,307, while the total number of deaths is 11,706.
There are 2,095 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 29 since Wednesday. There are 409 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 80,800 active cases in Massachusetts.