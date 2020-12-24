WATERTOWN (CBS) – Parking lots at stores and malls were busier than they been in months as people picked up those last-minute items on their lists.”
Picking up orders and waiting in social distance lines, last-minute shoppers managed coronavirus safety protocols as time ran out.
“I did the Target pickup, so it’s all ready. I just have to go pick it up,” said Emily Jackson.
“I hate it when I leave the house and then when I’m in it, I don’t mind at all,” said Sarah Carroll.
For some, it’s all about the thrill of finishing up their shopping on Christmas Eve.
“I don’t know. This is just my vibe — going out last minute and being frantic. I can’t help it. It’s who I am,” said Amy Ryan.
At Bauer Wines on Newbury Street people started flooding in the second the store opened this morning.
“Champagne is one of the biggest things going out the door last minute,” said Howie Rubin of Bauer Wines.
General Manager Howie Rubin enjoys helping people find that perfect gift.
“Everyone is in a good mood and they want to end this year and they want to celebrate and they want to drink something good,” said Rubin.