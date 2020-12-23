Comments
ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Roxbury from late Tuesday night in which a woman was killed.
Authorities say the shooting took place near Circuit Street and Walnut Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released yet.
As of Wednesday morning, it is still an active investigation, and police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.