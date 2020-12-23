BOSTON (CBS) – Robert Harrington and Dan Brett have known the headaches that come along with picking out and setting up a Christmas tree.

“We’ve lugged Christmas trees to our house and thought there must be a better way,” Harrington said.

So, the former Boston College roommates decided to bring Christmas trees to Boston’s front door with SantaTreesBoston.com.

In the midst of a pandemic, customers have had to change their holiday tradition.

“Usually have people over to help with the tree, wasn’t sure where I was going to get one this year,” said Kelly, a customer.

Brett and Harrington give customers a hassle free way to get a Christmas tree while also staying COVID safe.

“Older people in the greater Boston area who normally would go to tree farm, tree lot, kind of concerned about those crowded spaces,” said Brett.

But SantaTreesBoston.com quickly went from a one stop Christmas tree shop to a holiday experience Bostonians will never forget.

They even come to deliveries in Santa suits.

“People get a kick out of the Santa suits every time. They honk when we’re walking on the street,” said Brett.

Standing outside one of their delivery spots, there was a fair share of Christmas cheer with cars honking in approval.

And in the holiday spirit, WBZ-TV’s Zack Green suited up and gave these Santa’s a hand.

Seven years after his own Christmas tree delivery days in Manhattan, it felt good for Green to get back to his roots – right up until they handed over the broom.

These Santas are not just delivering a tree. They’re delivering a memory.

“It’s kind of a good way to bring that semi-traditional Christmas experience to them,” said Brett.