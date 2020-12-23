CBSN BostonWatch Now
MYSTIC, Conn. (CBS) – Seven endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles recently arrived at the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program.

The turtles – which are the most endangered sea turtles in the world – were found cold-stunned near Cape Cod by volunteers for Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Seven endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles recently arrived at the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program. (Photo Credit: Mystic Aquarium)

The turtles were transferred to the National Marine Life Center in Bourne to be stabilized before heading to the Mystic Aquarium. They are the first animals admitted to Mystic’s rescue program since it reopened after being closed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Once they have recovered, the turtles will be released back into the ocean.

