WORCESTER (CBS) – Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a Worcester shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Worcester Police responded to a shooting that took place near Buffum and Coes Street. After arriving at the scene, officers say they heard gunshots coming from inside a building on Coes Street.
They then saw people run out of the building before finding two victims inside, who were then rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
John Guzman and Jacob Rosa, both from Worcester, were arrested.
Among the charges against Guzman were assault and battery by gun, armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Rosa was charged with improperly storing a firearm, possession of a firearm without a Firearms Identification Card and possession of ammunition without an FID.
Officers found two guns. As of Wednesday morning, the investigation is ongoing.