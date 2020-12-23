WAREHAM (CBS) – Gino Gaillardetz of Chelsea, a 56-year-old convicted murder who was under investigation for a recent crime in the Boston area, was arrested Tuesday night in Wareham after police surrounded a home where he was hiding in an attic space.
At around 8:40 p.m., officer responded to a house on Mason Street Extension in Onset. Police had received information that Gaillardetz said he was not going to be taken back to jail after he was under investigation for a recent crime.
Massachusetts parole officers obtained a warrant and approached the house with members of the Wareham Police Department. Authorities say when searching the house, it became clear that Gaillardetz was hiding in an attic space.
Officers surrounded the house after they were unable to access the attic area safely.
A SWAT team later joined the first team of officers, along with off-duty Wareham officers, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, State Police, and a command unit from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.
Around 10 p.m., Gaillardetz tried to escape by hitting the attic exhaust fan. After being asked to surrender by Wareham Police Chief John Walcek, the suspect made his way to the kitchen and was taken into custody.
“This potentially dangerous situation involving a convicted murderer was resolved safely by the professionalism and cooperation of several law enforcement agencies,” Chief Walcek said. “This was a team effort and our off duty lieutenants, sergeants, officers, detectives and juvenile detective who responded from home to assist is typical of the dedication of personnel at the WPD.”
Gaillardetz was later taken to the Wareham Police Station before being released to the custody of parole officers. The SWAT team found no other suspects or weapons in the Onset home.