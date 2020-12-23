BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL season is right around the corner. And we’ve now got the dates to prove it.
The NHL released its schedule on Wednesday. It’s certainly a unique schedule, with the NHL creating new divisions and new scheduling procedures, as the league embarks on holding a season in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Bruins, that means a 56-game schedule that consists solely of games against the Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals.
To make the postseason, the Bruins will need to finish in the top four of that eight-team division.
Notably, the 2021 season will mark the first time the Bruins have not played the Canadiens in the regular season.
The season begins on Jan. 14 in New Jersey, and the Bruins’ home opener will be Jan. 21 vs. the Flyers.
The complete schedule is below.
JANUARY
Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey
Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey
Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, January 30 @ Washington
FEBRUARY
Monday, February 1 @ Washington
Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia
Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia
Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers
Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders
Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders
Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers
MARCH
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
APRIL
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 @ Washington
Sunday, April 11 @ Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo
Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
MAY
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers