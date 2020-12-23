BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL season is right around the corner. And we’ve now got the dates to prove it.

The NHL released its schedule on Wednesday. It’s certainly a unique schedule, with the NHL creating new divisions and new scheduling procedures, as the league embarks on holding a season in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Bruins, that means a 56-game schedule that consists solely of games against the Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals.

To make the postseason, the Bruins will need to finish in the top four of that eight-team division.

Notably, the 2021 season will mark the first time the Bruins have not played the Canadiens in the regular season.

The season begins on Jan. 14 in New Jersey, and the Bruins’ home opener will be Jan. 21 vs. the Flyers.

The complete schedule is below.

JANUARY

Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey

Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey

Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, January 30 @ Washington

FEBRUARY

Monday, February 1 @ Washington

Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia

Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers

Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders

Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders

Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers

MARCH

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

APRIL

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 @ Washington

Sunday, April 11 @ Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo

Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

MAY

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers