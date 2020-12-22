BOSTON (CBS) — Were you a little surprised when the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters on Monday night and Patriots corner J.C. Jackson wasn’t in the mix? You are not alone.
Jackson is second in the NFL with eight interceptions on the season, and he’s played some fantastic defense in the New England secondary. But he was snubbed of a Pro Bowl spot on Monday night.
That has Patriots fans, and one of Jackson’s teammates, crying foul on social media. While some Patriots fans were a little more colorful in their Pro Bowl criticism, patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers kept it simple:
J. C. Jackson has 8 picks and didn’t make the pro bowl…wow
— Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) December 22, 2020
Wow is right. Three Patriots did land on the Pro Bowl roster: Fellow corner Stephon Gilmore, special teams captain Matthew Slater, and punter Jake Bailey. Many would argue that Jackson deserves a spot over Gilmore this season, though you could quickly argue that both are worthy of Pro Bowl nods.
Jackson can earn some much bigger honors in a few weeks. If he continues to play at a high level over the final two weeks of the regular season, and picks off another pass or two against the Bills and the Jets, Jackson should be in line for the first All-Pro selection of his career.