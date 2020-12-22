Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,293 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. There were 62,078 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.98%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 318,143, while the total number of deaths is 11,549.
There are 2,004 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 13 since Monday. There are 412 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 82,303 active cases in Massachusetts.