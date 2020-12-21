CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – More relief is on the way as the first doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine are set to be distributed Monday.
The first shots of Moderna’s COVID vaccine are expected to be given Monday, just three days after the FDA gave it the green light for emergency use.
First shipments of the Cambridge-based company’s vaccine left a distribution center in the Memphis area on Sunday.
Roughly six million doses packaged with dry ice are being transported by ground and by air to all 50 states.
Massachusetts is set to receive an initial shipment of 120,000 doses. This comes as the state deals with a setback with Pfizer’s vaccine, receiving about 145,000 doses by the end of December instead of 180,000.
Like Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s requires two shots several weeks apart. But it can be stored at slightly warmer temperatures in standard refrigerators and it has a longer shelf life.