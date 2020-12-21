Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,760 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. There were 61,067 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.94%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 314,850, while the total number of deaths is 11,506.
There are 1,991 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 72 since Sunday. There are 410 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 84,368 active cases in Massachusetts.