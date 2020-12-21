Comments
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (CBS) — Check the freezer – more than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals are being recalled because they may contain pieces of hard plastic.
The recalled frozen meals made by Nestle Prepared Foods were shipped to retailers nationwide, the USDA says. They have a “Best Before” date of October 2021 with a lot code of 0246595911.
Nestle discovered the problem after getting five customer complaints of hard white plastic in the meal. A plastic conveyor belt may have broken during production and contaminated the mashed potatoes.
So far, there have not been any injuries linked to the recall.
Anyone who bought the recalled Lean Cuisine meals should throw them away or return them.