BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 New England Patriots are cooked. At 6-8, they won’t make the playoffs, and they’ll finish with their worst record since the year 2000.

That’s certainly not what quarterback Cam Newton envisioned when he signed on to replace Tom Brady in Foxboro this year, but it’s nevertheless the reality for all involved parties.

On Monday afternoon, with the reality setting in, Newton wrote a message to Patriot Nation on Instagram. In it, he took accountability for the Patriots being where they are, and he stated that he wants to be a part of the future.

Newton’s font of choice can be difficult for some to read, so we’ve transferred it here:

Dear Patriot Nation,

I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one. And the standard has been and always have been set, and unfortunately we did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough! With that being said, the answer(s) is (are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who WANT TO BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION, including me! All things considered, you will not see any ‘finger pointing’ or ‘excuse making’ but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done! I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!