WORCESTER (CBS) — The teammates of a Holy Cross rower killed in a tragic accident are honoring her memory with a 62-hour rowing marathon. Grace Rett died in a car crash last January while on a trip with the rowing team in Florida.
The marathon, on indoor rowing machines, is to match the world record Rett set a year ago, this weekend.
They are raising funds to build an athletic center in honor of Rett.
“It means everything to us because [Our Lady of the Valley] meant everything to Grace and to all of us, our other daughter Brianne went there. Just to get this built for them, the kids at the school, and to honor Grace, it’s just unbelievable, said Grace’s mother Mary Jo Rett.
The rowing started at 8 a.m. on Saturday and finishes at 10 p.m. on Monday.
Donations can be made at GraceToTheFinish.com.