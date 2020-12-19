BOSTON (CBS) – Jason Varitek, a two-time champion with the Boston Red Sox and a current member of the team’s coaching staff, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his wife on Saturday.
Catherine Varitek tweeted out on Saturday, “Just when we thought we were doing everything right Covid found a way in. Jason has tested positive w Covid-19. He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating. Please, take extra precautions this holiday season! Wear your masks, keep your distance & wash your hands.”
— Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) December 19, 2020
The 48-year-old Varitek played 15 seasons with the Red Sox and was a three-time All-Star. The former catcher was behind the dish when Boston won the World Series in 2004 and 2007.
Varitek will be in the dugout for the Red Sox this upcoming season, working as the game planning coordinator, a new position in the organization. The role will merge analytics and feel for the game, with Varitek’s role serving as the communicator of the two things to players.