BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins clash in Miami.

— This will be the 114th meeting between the Pats and the Dolphins, including the playoffs. Miami leads the regular season series 56-54, while the Pats have a 2-1 edge in the postseason.

— The Patriots are looking to sweep their season series against the Dolphins for the 11th time in team history.

— The Patriots are 16-37 all time in the regular season when playing in Miami.

— Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 26-15 overall against Miami.

— This will be the sixth time in franchise history that the Patriots close out their regular season with at least three straight contests against division foes.

— Cam Newton has 11 rushing touchdowns this season. With one more, Newton will tie Steve Grogan for the most rushing scores in a season by a Patriots quarterback.

— Newton has four games with two or more rushing touchdowns this season, including Week 1 against the Dolphins.

— The New England rushing attack is ranked fifth in the NFL, averaging 147.5 yards per game. Damien Harris is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, which ranks ninth in the league.

— The Pats defense has 15 interceptions this season. That ranks second in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (16).

— J.C. Jackson has nine takeaways this season. The New England single season record is 13 takeaways by Ron Hall in 1964.

— Gunner Olszewski is leading the NFL with a 20.6 punt return average. If he continues on that pace, it will be the highest average in team history.

— Jake Bailey leads the NFL with 46.1 net yards per punt. If that holds, Bailey would set a new Patriots single season team record.

— For the season, Bailey has allowed only 46 punt return yards.

— Coming into this game, Nick Folk has converted on 21 straight field goal attempts.

— The Patriots have now gone 83 straight games (postseason included) without being shutout in the first half.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins clash on WBZ-TV — the television home of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!