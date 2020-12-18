Comments
MASHPEE (CBS) – A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother in Mashpee.
Police said they responded to a home on Wampanoag Drive Friday morning and found the suspect, Andrew Baily, acting erratically.
Baily’s mother, 60-year-old Cheryl Crowell, was found injured inside the home. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
Baily was taken into custody and has been charged with Murder, Strangulation, and Assault and Battery in connection with the death of his mother. He will be arraigned next week.