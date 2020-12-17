MARSHFIELD (CBS) – The nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow across Massachusetts brought big waves and coastal flooding to the South Shore. For most of the day, the winds along the coast were howling, with gusts approaching 45 mph, churning up the ocean.
“Town employees and the residents are used to this down here,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares. “We can weather the storm. This won’t be as bad as some that we have experienced in the past but we’re prepared for it.”
At Brant Rock in Marshfield, the rebuilt sea wall held up nicely, but took a pounding from the waves, as did the homes.
One driver tried to make it through a flooded street, and failed. He did get to a home, and was checked out by a Marshfield police officer.
In neighboring Scituate, there was “moderate” flooding but the seawalls held up.
“This is just an average storm that got combined with a high tide,” said Scituate Town Manager Jim Boudreau.