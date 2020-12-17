(CBS/CNN) — Free stock-trading app Robinhood has agreed to pay a $65 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that it engaged in deceptive practices that hurt its clients. This comes one day after Massachusetts charged the company with targeting inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its platform.

Specifically, the SEC said Robinhood did not disclose “the firm’s receipt of payments from trading firms for routing customer orders to them, and with failing to satisfy its duty to seek the best reasonably available terms to execute customer orders.”

The regulator said that Robinhood charged inferior trade prices that, in aggregate, deprived customers of $34.1 million even after taking into account the savings from not paying a commission.

SEC charges Robinhood Financial with misleading customers about revenue sources and failing to satisfy duty of best execution https://t.co/EDRK5cTxvB — SEC_News (@SEC_News) December 17, 2020

Robinhood settled the case without an admission of guilt it and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the Massachusetts case, Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said the app treated the stock market “like a game.”

“As a broker-dealer, Robinhood has a duty to protect its customers and their money,” Galvin said in a statement. “Treating this like a game and luring young and inexperienced customers to make more and more trades is not only unethical, but also falls far short of the standards we require in Massachusetts.”

The app has nearly half a million customers in Massachusetts with accounts totaling over $1.6 billion, Galvin said.

Robinhood replied to Galvin’s accusations in a statement, saying it “is a self-directed broker-dealer and we do not make investment recommendations.”

