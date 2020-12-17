Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,985 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.02%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 297,301 while the total number of deaths is 11,305.
There were 92,627 total new tests reported.
There are 1,871 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 20 since Wednesday. There are 383 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 76,215 active cases in Massachusetts.