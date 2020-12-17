BOSTON (CBS) – After the snowstorm comes the clean-up. Many drivers in South Boston rushed to dig out their cars before the deep freeze hits.

“The sidewalks are really piled high,” said South Boston resident Stephanie Perrelli.

The neighborhood’s narrow streets made shoveling all the more challenging.

“This is definitely going to be quite a bit of work,” said Samantha Pearsall.

The notoriously tight parking spaces didn’t help. Pearsall had a tough time finding her car buried in snow, let along digging it out.

“It’s pretty well hidden in there,” she said.

“It’s a lot of snow,” Perrelli told WBZ-TV. “It’s good for skiing and snowboarding, but not so good for parking your car in Boston.”

That’s exactly how one Bostonian took advantage of the snow – by skiing down Beacon Hill early Friday morning.

WATCH: Beacon Hill Skier



That’s where we found Matthew Moskwa with a shovel in-hand.

“The game plan is get as much as I can before it gets dark and my arm falls off,” he said.

Like many others, Moskwa was trying to dig out before freezing temperatures make cleaning up more difficult.

“I made that mistake last year, I let it sit overnight and the next day I had an ice box,” said Moskwa. “It was horrible; I still have nightmares about it.”

With 12.5 inches of snow in some parts of Boston, the problem is where to put it.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” said Perrelli.

After all the hard work shoveling, there were a few space savers in Southie: from suitcases and chairs, to colorful toys.

“We don’t plan to move, but if we were, we’d definitely try that,” Perrelli said.