BOSTON (CBS) – Brookline students Sienna and Katalina have to wait until their remote learning day is over until they can play in the snow tomorrow.

“I want to have a snow day,” said Sienna Graham.

“It sort of is the way it is now with the COVID and quarantining and stuff,” said father Bob Graham.

Many school districts in the state, including the city of Boston, are taking advantage of their remote learning programs and forgoing what would typically be a “snow day.”

“All our students whether they’re on a remote day or a hybrid day or an in-person day will all be remote,” said Newton Public Schools Superintendent David Fleishman.

Fleishman believes the remote snow day will be beneficial to students and help avoid makeup days in June.

“If it doesn’t work, based on feedback, we will go back to old-fashioned snow days. I did receive an email from a student saying, ‘You’ve taken everything away from us and now you’re taking away snow days, too,’” said Fleishman.

Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School Superintendent Ernie Houle said students and staff have missed out on too much this year because of COVID-19, which is why they’re having a “true snow day.”

“They can just enjoy the day, reflect, sleep in late, have a longer cup of coffee in the morning – or tea or hot chocolate – get out with their families, build a snowman, go sledding, shovel,” said Houle.