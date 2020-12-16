Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,450 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 71 more deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.03%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 292,316 while the total number of deaths is 11,261.
There were 124,172 total new tests reported.
There are 1,851 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, an increase of 17 since Tuesday. There are 382 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 74,212 active cases in Massachusetts.