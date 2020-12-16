Cannons Now 8th Team In Premier Lacrosse League After Merger With Major League LacrosseThe Boston Cannons are now members of the Premier Lacrosse League, as part of the league's merger with Major League Lacrosse.

Aqib Talib Tells Hilarious Story Of How He Confronted Greg Schiano, Leading To Trade To PatriotsAqib Talib was asked if he's ever spoken up to call out a coach's game plan or strategy in front of the team. Unsurprisingly, Talib immediately thought of Greg Schiano.

Bench Guards Shine, Stars Struggle & Other Overreactions To Celtics' Preseason OpenerAll the tempered reactions and overreactions to Boston's preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bill Belichick Gives Julian Edelman Update: 'In The Day-To-Day Category'Time is running out for Julian Edelman to return to the New England Patriots. And it doesn't seem as if the team will be rushing him back this week.

Payton Pritchard Impresses In His Celtics Preseason DebutPayton Pritchard turned some heads in his preseason debut, and showed why the Celtics drafted him with the 26th overall pick in November.