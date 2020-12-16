BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Cannons are now members of the Premier Lacrosse League, as part of the league’s merger with Major League Lacrosse.
The PLL and MLL officially merged on Wednesday, and all operations will now formally exist under the Premier Lacrosse League. As a part of that merger, the Cannons are now the PLL’s eighth team, and they’ll no longer be known as the Boston Cannons. The team is being rebranded to the Cannons Lacrosse Club.
The Cannons Lacrosse Club roster will be entirely selected through an Expansion Draft in 2021.
The Cannons had been part of Major League Lacrosse since the league’s debut year in 2001. Boston won a pair of titles during their run in MLL, in 2011 and most recently in July, when they won the 2020 MLL title during a COVID-19-shortened season.