By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost their seventh game of the season last week, and they did so in ugly fashion, falling behind 17-0 en route to a 24-3 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

For Bill Belichick, it was the first time he’s lost seven games in a season since the year 2000. And after a thorough thumping at the hands of Sean McVay’s Rams, the future Hall of Famer bluntly addressed it in his brief midfield handshake with his counterpart.

“Great job. You killed us,” Belichick said to McVay, in an NFL Films clip that aired on “Inside The NFL” on Tuesday night. “Yeah. You had a great plan, had a good team. Good luck.”

McVay, who famously gushed when speaking with Belichick prior to their meeting in Super Bowl LIII, took that comment in stride.

“Appreciate it, man,” McVay said to Belichick. “Good luck the rest of the way.”

The win improved the Rams to 9-4, while dropping the Patriots to 6-7.

